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Max Scherzer Injury: Continues to ramp up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 5:36pm

Scherzer (forearm) threw around 30 pitches in a bullpen session Friday at Rogers Centre, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays are still working through his next steps -- he could throw another bullpen session or throw live batting practice in Toronto. After he throws to live hitters, Scherzer will go on a rehab assignment, per Zwelling.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
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