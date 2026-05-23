Max Scherzer Injury: Continues to ramp up
Scherzer (forearm) threw around 30 pitches in a bullpen session Friday at Rogers Centre, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays are still working through his next steps -- he could throw another bullpen session or throw live batting practice in Toronto. After he throws to live hitters, Scherzer will go on a rehab assignment, per Zwelling.
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