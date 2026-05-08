Max Scherzer Injury: Cortisone shot in injured forearm

Scherzer was given a cortisone shot in his injured right forearm and will be shut down from throwing for five days, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

On the 15-day injured list since late April with forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation, Scherzer has recovered from his ankle issue but has had the forearm problem linger. The hope is that the injection clears things up and he can ramp his throwing back up. More will be known regarding a timetable once Scherzer is able to throw off a mound again free and easy.