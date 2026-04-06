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Max Scherzer Injury: Dealing with forearm tendinitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Scherzer exited Monday's start against the Dodgers early due to right forearm tendinitis, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings and took the loss.

Scherzer departed Monday's outing after only 36 pitches, though the team waited until after the game to reveal the reason for his exit. Manager John Schneider stated after the loss that Scherzer had been experiencing the tendinitis for a few days leading up to the start, and the issue didn't get any worse, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. The expectation is that Scherzer will make his next start, which tentatively lines up for Saturday against Minnesota.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
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