Max Scherzer Injury: Gets cortisone injection in thumb
Scherzer has been given a cortisone injection in his injured right thumb, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The hope is that the injection will help reduce inflammation and discomfort in the thumb. Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend and when he will resume throwing will be determined based on how the thumb responds to rest and the injection.
