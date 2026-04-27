Max Scherzer Injury: Hits shelf with pair of injuries

The Blue Jays placed Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Monday due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation.

Scherzer's move to the IL comes three days after he was lit up for seven runs in just 2.1 innings in a loss to the Guardians, which brought his ERA up to 9.64 over five starts on the season. Toronto had been listing Scherzer as its starter for Wednesday's game in Boston, but with the team opting to shelve the veteran rigth-hander, a spot in the rotation could be reopened for lefty Eric Lauer, who was recently moved to the bullpen. Scherzer will be eligible for activation May 10, but the Blue Jays haven't indicated whether he'll be ready to return at this time. For his part, Scherzer doesn't believe he's in line for a long-term absence, as he told Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca that he expects to take the next 5-to-7 days to rest up and heal before resuming a regular throwing program.