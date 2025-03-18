Max Scherzer Injury: Hopes to pitch in game this weekend

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that he's hopeful Scherzer (thumb) can pitch in a game this weekend, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer is dealing with a nagging right thumb issue that, according to Schneider, felt "probably a little bit better than I think he expected" Tuesday. The pitcher has said the injury begins to flare up on him around 50 pitches, but he's trying to get a better handle on it while working with a hand specialist, doctors and trainers. Scherzer is considered day-to-day.