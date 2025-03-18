Fantasy Baseball
Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer Injury: Hopes to pitch in game this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that he's hopeful Scherzer (thumb) can pitch in a game this weekend, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer is dealing with a nagging right thumb issue that, according to Schneider, felt "probably a little bit better than I think he expected" Tuesday. The pitcher has said the injury begins to flare up on him around 50 pitches, but he's trying to get a better handle on it while working with a hand specialist, doctors and trainers. Scherzer is considered day-to-day.

