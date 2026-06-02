Max Scherzer Injury: Making next rehab start Friday
Scherzer (forearm/ankle/thumb) expects to make his next rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander made his first rehab outing with Buffalo on Sunday and threw 41 pitches across three scoreless innings. Scherzer hopes to build up to around 60 pitches in his next start, which could be his final rehab outing before being cleared to rejoin Toronto's rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week38 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 2439 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 2439 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More