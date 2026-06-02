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Max Scherzer Injury: Making next rehab start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Scherzer (forearm/ankle/thumb) expects to make his next rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander made his first rehab outing with Buffalo on Sunday and threw 41 pitches across three scoreless innings. Scherzer hopes to build up to around 60 pitches in his next start, which could be his final rehab outing before being cleared to rejoin Toronto's rotation.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
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