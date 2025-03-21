Fantasy Baseball
Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer Injury: Making start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Scherzer (thumb) will start Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer's right thumb bounced back well from Thursday's bullpen session, officially clearing the way for him to return to Grapefruit League action. He is targeting 60-to-65 pitches Saturday and, as long as he doesn't have a setback with the thumb that day or Sunday, will be ready to roll for the start of the regular season.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
