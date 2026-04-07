Max Scherzer Injury: On track for start this weekend
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Scherzer (forearm) "feels good" and remains on track to make his scheduled start this weekend against the Twins, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Despite battling right forearm tendinitis leading up to Monday's game against the Dodgers, Scherzer was able to take his turn through the rotation but was lifted from the start after just two innings when the injury flared up. However, Schneider said Scherzer "doesn't feel any worse" Tuesday than he did when he was pulled, and the plan is for him to throw his normal bullpen session Friday before making a start this weekend. Barring a setback, the future Hall of Famer appears set to take the ball in Sunday's series finale.
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