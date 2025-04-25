Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer Injury: Progressing in throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Scherzer (thumb) threw a bullpen session Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer tossed 27 pitches off the mound Friday, and Blue Jays manager John Schneider said it was a "step in the right direction" for the veteran right-hander. Scherzer will continue to throw bullpen sessions as he works his way back from a right thumb injury, but a timeline for his return to Toronto's rotation won't be clear until he embarks on a rehab assignment.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now