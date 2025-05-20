Max Scherzer Injury: Resumes mound work

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Scherzer (thumb/back) threw a 33-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer had to have a scheduled bullpen session last week scrapped due to back tightness, but he was able to throw Tuesday without issue. The veteran righty has been out nearly all season with right thumb inflammation. Scherzer will need 1-to-2 more bullpen sessions before progressing to facing hitters, so he is still several weeks away from a possible return.