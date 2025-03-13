Fantasy Baseball
Max Scherzer Injury: Resumes throwing after clean MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 8:18am

Scherzer resumed playing catch Thursday after an MRI on his right thumb didn't show anything alarming, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer developed right thumb soreness following his last Grapefruit League outing and was scratched from a scheduled start Thursday. However, he'll throw a bullpen session Friday or Saturday and should be able to make another spring start not long after that. Scherzer has been superb in nine frames this spring, yielding just two runs with a 14:0 K:BB.

