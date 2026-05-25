Max Scherzer Injury: Scheduled for another bullpen

Scherzer (forearm) will throw a live bullpen session in Toronto on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer landed on the 15-day injured list in late April due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation, and he's also been dealing with tight thumb issue. He's progressed enough in his recovery to throw bullpens, and the Blue Jays should have a better sense of the veteran right-handers recovery timeline following Wednesday's session.