Max Scherzer Injury: Sharp in first rehab start
Scherzer (forearm/ankle) struck out four and allowed no hits and two walks over three scoreless innings in his first rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Buffalo.
Making his first start at any level since April 24 after landing on the shelf due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation, Scherzer delivered an encouraging performance. He tossed 41 pitches (24 strikes) in the outing and induced seven whiffs on the afternoon while averaging 93.3 mph with his fastball. Though Scherzer is lined up for the open spot in the Toronto rotation for next weekend's series versus the Orioles, the Blue Jays may want to see him build up his pitch count over one more minor-league start before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list.
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