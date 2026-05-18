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Max Scherzer Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Scherzer (forearm/thumb/ankle) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Scherzer is working his way back from ankle, forearm and thumb issues and required cortisone injections to combat each of the latter two injuries. He will continue ramping up his throwing as his body allows, but a timeline for his return won't be available until he gets farther along. Scherzer has been sidelined since late April.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
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