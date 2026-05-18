Max Scherzer Injury: Throws bullpen session
Scherzer (forearm/thumb/ankle) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
Scherzer is working his way back from ankle, forearm and thumb issues and required cortisone injections to combat each of the latter two injuries. He will continue ramping up his throwing as his body allows, but a timeline for his return won't be available until he gets farther along. Scherzer has been sidelined since late April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week23 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 2424 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 2424 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More