Max Scherzer Injury: Thumb issue resurfaces
Scherzer (forearm) will receive a cortisone injection after experiencing a recurrence of right thumb discomfort, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Scherzer battled a nagging thumb issue last season and the injury has reared its ugly head again. The 41-year-old hurler had already been in the midst of a shutdown period after being administered a cortisone shot in his right forearm last Thursday. Scherzer has been shelved since late April, and his absence could be further extended following a second injection.
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