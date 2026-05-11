Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer Injury: Thumb issue resurfaces

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Scherzer (forearm) will receive a cortisone injection after experiencing a recurrence of right thumb discomfort, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer battled a nagging thumb issue last season and the injury has reared its ugly head again. The 41-year-old hurler had already been in the midst of a shutdown period after being administered a cortisone shot in his right forearm last Thursday. Scherzer has been shelved since late April, and his absence could be further extended following a second injection.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Bennett
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Chris Bennett
23 days ago