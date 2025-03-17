Max Scherzer Injury: Thumb still bothering him

Scherzer said after appearing in a minor-league game Monday that his right thumb still "hurts," Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

"It hurts to grip the ball," Scherzer said, adding that the thumb starts to give him problems once he gets to around 50 pitches. The pitcher also noted that the thumb is "absolutely critical to your arm health" and implied that he's had problems with it "since 2023." What this all means for Scherzer's outlook is not yet clear. He is working with a hand specialist, doctors and trainers and expects to know more about his status within the next couple days. If Scherzer needs time on the injured list, Yariel Rodriguez could step into the Blue Jays' rotation.