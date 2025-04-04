Fantasy Baseball
Max Scherzer Injury: Will not play catch Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Scherzer (thumb) will not play catch Friday but hopes to at some point during the team's April 4-13 road trip, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Friday had been deemed the first day Scherzer could potentially resume throwing after he was given a cortisone injection in his injured right thumb. It's not viewed as a setback and the righty will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis to determine when he's ready to begin a throwing program.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
