Max Scherzer News: Back with Blue Jays

Scherzer signed a contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

There had been mutual interest between Scherzer and the Blue Jays during the offseason, and the two sides have now finally come to an agreement on a deal. There's no doubt the veteran righty lost a step last season, as he finished the regular season with a career-worst 5.19 ERA over 85 innings across 17 starts. That being said, he still maintained a strong 82:23 K:BB and posted a 3.77 ERA in three starts during Toronto's postseason run. With Shane Bieber (forearm) due to open the season on the injured list, Scherzer could begin the year in the Jays' rotation, though he likely won't be guaranteed a starting job when Toronto's top five starters are all healthy.