Max Scherzer News: Blistering spring continues

Scherzer gave up one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings and struck out six during Saturday's split-squad game against the Tigers.

Mad Max has been absolutely dominant in camp so far, posting a 14:0 K:BB over nine innings. The 40-year-old right-hander is coming off an injury-plagued 2024 campaign with the Rangers and can't be counted on as a 200-inning workhorse any more, but Scherzer seems determined to prove he can still carve through a lineup when he is on the mound. He may have some personal milestones in his sights as well in 2025 -- Scherzer needs 93 more strikeouts for 3,500 in his career, and 103 would put him past the legendary Walter Johnson on MLB's all-time list.