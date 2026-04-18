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Max Scherzer News: Bounces back with six strong frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Scherzer took a no-decision Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out one.

After yielding allowing eight runs his last time out versus the Twins, Scherzer got back on track Saturday with his second quality start of the year and his first since his 2026 debut. It was also the veteran right-hander's first start of the season where he didn't serve up a home run. While Scherzer still has an ugly 7.16 ERA through his first 16.1 frames, he does hold a more palatable 1.29 WHIP and is also set for a fairly soft matchup against the Guardians for his next start.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
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