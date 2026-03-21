Max Scherzer News: Builds up to 75 pitches
Scherzer allowed two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He struck out three.
The 41-year-old right-hander tossed 75 pitches (53 strikes) in what's likely to be his final Grapefruit League appearance of the spring, although Mitch Bannon of The Athletic indicated after Friday's outing that Scherzer would make one more spring start in a minor-league game next week. Scherzer has an unblemished 0.00 ERA with a 9:5 K:BB in 13.2 innings since re-signing with Toronto in late February, and he's locked into a rotation spot to begin the season with Shane Bieber (forearm), Trey Yesavage (shoulder) and Jose Berrios (elbow) all headed for the IL.
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