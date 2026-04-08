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Max Scherzer News: Cleared to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The Blue Jays confirmed Scherzer (forearm) as their starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Twins in Toronto, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto received some rare good news for its injury-ravaged rotation, as Scherzer looks like he won't end up missing a turn after he had been contending with right forearm tendinitis leading up to his most recent start in Monday's loss to the Dodgers. Though Scherzer was removed when the injury flared up after he pitched just two innings, he's apparently responded well to treatment over the last couple of days. Barring a setback coming out of his between-starts bullpen session Friday, Scherzer should be able to handle a relatively standard workload Sunday.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
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