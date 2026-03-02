Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer News: Could pitch in game Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Scherzer could be ready for his Grapefruit League debut as soon as Saturday versus the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer is in Blue Jays camp after agreeing to terms last week, though his deal has yet to be officially announced. It's not a given that the 41-year-old will be part of the Opening Day rotation, but Scherzer had been throwing on his own so it shouldn't take too long to rebuild his stamina.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
