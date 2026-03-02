Max Scherzer News: Could pitch in game Saturday
Scherzer could be ready for his Grapefruit League debut as soon as Saturday versus the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Scherzer is in Blue Jays camp after agreeing to terms last week, though his deal has yet to be officially announced. It's not a given that the 41-year-old will be part of the Opening Day rotation, but Scherzer had been throwing on his own so it shouldn't take too long to rebuild his stamina.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More
-
General MLB Article
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season41 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 7121 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, November 1121 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Bets: Expert MLB Picks World Series Game 7 Dodgers vs Blue Jays121 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More