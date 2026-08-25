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Max Scherzer News: Early control issues in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Scherzer (1-7) took the loss against the Royals on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four across five innings.

The five free passes were a season high for Scherzer, with three of those walks coming being issued to three of the first four batters he faced. He was able to limit the damage in the first inning to one run before allowing another run to score in the fifth, but he couldn't get quite enough help from his Blue Jays teammates to avoid taking a third consecutive loss. Still, Scherzer has allowed two runs or less in four of his last five outings, logging a 4.62 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 25.1 innings in that span. He's lined up to start this weekend at home against the Mariners.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
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