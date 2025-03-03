Max Scherzer News: Fans four in Sunday's start

Scherzer struck out four without walking a batter over 3.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The right-hander gave up a solo homer to Kody Clemens in the second inning, but it was the only baserunner Scherzer allowed. The 40-year-old has had a dominant start to camp, posting an 8:0 K:BB through 5.2 innings in two starts, and he seems intent on proving he still has something left in the tank after he was able to work only 43.1 innings for the Rangers in 2024 due to multiple injuries.