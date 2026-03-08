Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer News: Four no-hit frames Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 8:12am

Scherzer walked one and struck out one over four scoreless, no-hit innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Making his first appearance of the spring, the 41-year-old Scherzer ended up in something of a pitcher's duel with 22-year-old Andrew Painter in what ended up being a 1-0 win for the Blue Jays. Scherzer faced the tougher lineup of the two, as the Phillies sent out most of their Opening Day starters who weren't participating in the WBC, including Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto. Scherzer tossed 29 of 40 pitches for strikes, and while it's not yet clear how Toronto will arrange its rotation to begin the season with Jose Berrios healthy and Trey Yesavage likely to handle a limited workload, the future Hall of Famer looks like he'll be ready for a significant role right out of the gate.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
