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Max Scherzer News: Implodes early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Scherzer (1-2) took the loss against the Twins on Sunday, allowing eight runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

Scherzer opened with a perfect first inning before allowing eight runs while recording just four more outs. His velocity appeared normal, so it doesn't seem tied to the forearm tendinitis the 41-year-old dealt with in his previous outing, but he generated only four whiffs on 68 pitches and surrendered two homers. He'll take an ugly 9.58 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 10.1 innings into a road matchup with the Diamondbacks next weekend.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
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