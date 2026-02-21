Max Scherzer News: Keeping in touch with Jays
Scherzer and his representatives have kept in contact with the Blue Jays this offseason and into spring training, Mitch Bannon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.
Toronto doesn't have a spot in the rotation for Scherzer after signing Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce over the winter, but with Shane Bieber (forearm) set to begin the season on the IL, the team's pitching depth is a little precarious. If another injury hits the staff this spring, it could be enough to prompt a reunion with Scherzer. The 41-year-old posted a 5.19 ERA over 85 innings with the Jays during the 2025 regular season, serving up 19 homers but still delivering a solid 82:23 K:BB, and he made three postseason starts for Toronto during their run to the World Series with a 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB in 14.1 innings. No matter who he signs with, Scherzer is likely looking for a contract similar to the one Justin Verlander got from the Tigers, a one-year deal worth $13 million but with $11 million deferred.
