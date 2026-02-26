Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer News: May not be part of initial rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 7:56am

Scherzer could ramp up slowly to begin the season, with the Blue Jays more concerned about having him available in September and October than March and April, Mitch Bannon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

The 41-year-old right-hander made one start in March last season before being shut down due to a lingering thumb issue, and Scherzer didn't re-join the Toronto rotation until late June. Having re-signed with the team Wednesday on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $13 million with incentives, a similar plan could be in place for 2026, although Scherzer at least appears to be healthier this spring. Even with Shane Bieber (forearm) set to begin the season on the IL, the Jays have plenty of healthy rotation depth at this point in camp, with Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, Jose Berrios and Eric Lauer capable of taking regular turns to begin the campaign.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
