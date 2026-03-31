Max Scherzer News: Quality start in 2026 debut

Scherzer (1-0) earned the win against the Rockies on Tuesday. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings.

This is the 19th major-league season of Scherzer's storied career, but the 41-year-old demonstrated that he still has plenty in the tank. He kept the Rockies off the board through the first five frames before yielding a solo homer to Hunter Goodman in the sixth. After building his pitch count to 75 in spring training, Scherzer tossed 83 pitches (56 strikes) against Colorado on Tuesday, and the Blue Jays will need to heavily rely on the veteran right-hander due to the absences of Shane Bieber (forearm), Trey Yesavage (shoulder) Jose Berrios (elbow) and, most recently, Cody Ponce (knee). Scherzer is tentatively slated to start next week at home against the Dodgers in a World Series rematch.