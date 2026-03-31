Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer News: Quality start in 2026 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Scherzer (1-0) earned the win against the Rockies on Tuesday. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings.

This is the 19th major-league season of Scherzer's storied career, but the 41-year-old demonstrated that he still has plenty in the tank. He kept the Rockies off the board through the first five frames before yielding a solo homer to Hunter Goodman in the sixth. After building his pitch count to 75 in spring training, Scherzer tossed 83 pitches (56 strikes) against Colorado on Tuesday, and the Blue Jays will need to heavily rely on the veteran right-hander due to the absences of Shane Bieber (forearm), Trey Yesavage (shoulder) Jose Berrios (elbow) and, most recently, Cody Ponce (knee). Scherzer is tentatively slated to start next week at home against the Dodgers in a World Series rematch.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Scherzer See More
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
MLB
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
Author Image
Mark Strotman
70 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 7
Author Image
Chris Bennett
150 days ago