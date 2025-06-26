Max Scherzer News: Thumb bounces back well

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Scherzer's right thumb "feels better today" than it did following the pitcher's final rehab start, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer threw 83 pitches (eight more than he did in his last rehab outing) Wednesday in Cleveland and said he could've thrown 10 more, if needed. It's good news, as both Scherzer and the Blue Jays weren't sure how the thumb was going to respond. As long as the thumb continues to bounce back well, Scherzer will be allowed to keep increasing his workload moving forward.