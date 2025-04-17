Max Schuemann News: Drawing third start of season
Schuemann will start at third base and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Schuemann has the ability to play all over the infield and outfield, but with the Athletics having enjoyed generally good health so far this season from their position players, the 27-year-old utility man hasn't been able to pick up meaningful playing time. He'll be starting Thursday for just the third time in the Athletics' first 19 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now