Max Schuemann News: Opening season in minors

The Yankees optioned Schuemann to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

The Yankees acquired Schuemann in a trade with the Athletics in February, and the 28-year-old will officially begin his time with the organization at Triple-A. He slashed .321/.486/.429 with an RBI, six runs scored and two steals over 14 Grapefruit League games but owns just a .603 OPS over parts of two MLB seasons.