Max Schuemann headshot

Max Schuemann News: Will be called up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Schuemann will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the roster spot of the injured Giancarlo Stanton (calf).

Schuemann has slashed .203/.362/.297 with one home run, six stolen bases and a 16:16 BB:K in 23 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The utility player could be around only for a few days, as Anthony Volpe (shoulder) has a good chance to be activated later this week.

Max Schuemann
New York Yankees
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