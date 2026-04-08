Max Williams Injury: Recovering from shoulder surgery

Single-A Jupiter placed Williams on the 60-day injured list March 20 after he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (throwing) shoulder in February, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Callis relays that the hope is for Williams to start getting at-bats at designated hitter in July. Williams hit .269 with zero home runs and five steals in 19 games at Single-A last year after the Marlins selected him in the third round out of Florida State.