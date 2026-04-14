Maximo Acosta Injury: Rehab assignment on tap
Acosta (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Acosta landed on the injured list ahead of Opening Day due to a left oblique strain, but he now appears to be nearing a return. The 23-year-old infielder slashed .229/.318/.377 across 466 plate appearances with Jacksonville last season and will likely return to the minors once he's activated.
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