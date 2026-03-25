Maximo Acosta headshot

Maximo Acosta Injury: Sidelined with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Marlins placed Acosta (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Acosta will be shelved for at least the first couple weeks of the season with a left oblique strain. He could be assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville rather than the major-league club once he's healthy and completes a rehab assignment.

Maximo Acosta
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximo Acosta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximo Acosta See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
30 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
77 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
85 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
193 days ago