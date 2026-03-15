Maximo Acosta Injury: Will miss time with oblique strain
The Marlins announced Sunday that Acosta has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left oblique strain and is expected to be out for 3-to-4 weeks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Acosta already looked to be facing an uphill battle to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster, and the injury he suffered last week will bring an end to any chance he had at breaking camp with the big club. Once he heals up from the oblique strain and resumes full baseball activities, the 23-year-old infielder will report to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment. Acosta has two options remaining, so he could end up sticking around at Triple-A Jacksonville once he completes the rehab assignment and gets activated from the injured list.
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