Maximo Acosta News: Activated and optioned
The Marlins activated Acosta (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.
A left oblique strain delayed Acosta's start to the season. He's now recovered and has played three rehab games, but the Marlins have elected to keep him at Jacksonville where he can play every day.
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