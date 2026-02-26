McCade Brown headshot

McCade Brown Injury: Cleared for mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Brown (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Brown has been brought along slowly early on in Rockies camp due to right shoulder inflammation, but his recovery is coming along well. If things go well for the righty Friday, his Cactus League debut shouldn't be far off. Brown is likely ticketed for the Triple-A Albuquerque rotation to begin the 2026 campaign.

McCade Brown
Colorado Rockies
