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McCade Brown Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

The Rockies transferred Brown (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Brown has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation since the beginning of spring camp, and his move to the 60-day IL will officially keep him on the sidelines until at least May 24. Sammy Peralta was claimed off waivers from the Brewers to fill the open spot on the 40-man roster.

McCade Brown
Colorado Rockies
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