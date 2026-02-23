McCade Brown Injury: Rebounding from shoulder issue
The Rockies announced Monday that Brown is day-to-day due to right shoulder inflammation, TheDNVR.com reports.
Colorado hasn't shut Brown down from throwing while he's been managing the shoulder issue, so the 25-year-old still appears on track to be ready to go for the start of the season. Brown reached the big leagues for the first time in 2025 but struggled in his seven starts with Colorado, submitting a 7.36 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 25.2 innings. He could be ticketed for the Triple-A Albuquerque rotation to begin the 2026 campaign after Colorado brought aboard three veteran starters (Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano) over the winter.
