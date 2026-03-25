McCade Brown Injury: Shifts to injured list
The Rockies placed Brown (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
The right-hander has been battling shoulder since the start of camp and won't be available to begin the regular season. Brown has been throwing bullpen sessions but will need to progress to facing live batters before beginning a rehab assignment.
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