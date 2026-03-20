McCade Brown Injury: Throws bullpen session
Brown (shoulder) threw a bullpen session of 20 fastballs on Friday, MLB.com reports.
Brown has been dealing with a shoulder issue all spring and looks likely to head to the injured list to begin the season. He'll start mixing in breaking balls in his next bullpen session before progressing to live batting practice.
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