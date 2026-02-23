Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly Injury: Awaiting MRI results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:44am

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that the team is still waiting for MRI results on Kelly's back, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly had to be scratched from a scheduled live batting practice session over the weekend due to mid-back tightness. Lovullo noted Monday that Kelly feels good, but there will be more known about his condition after the test results come back. Consider the veteran right-hander day-to-day for the time being.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
