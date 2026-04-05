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Merrill Kelly Injury: Decision coming Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:14am

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that a decision whether to activate Kelly (back) when eligible will be announced Sunday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. The right-hander can be activated April 8.

Kelly is fresh off a 72-pitch outing at Triple-Reno on Friday and responded well the following day. His activation would force an adjustment to the existing five-man rotation. The Diamondbacks could move a current starter with relief experience to the bullpen -- Michael Soroka or Ryne Nelson -- or option Brandon Pfaadt to the minors.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
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