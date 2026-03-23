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Merrill Kelly Injury: Expected to need rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Kelly (back) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Reno before being reinstated from the 15-day injured list, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

This update shouldn't be much of a surprise for fantasy managers, as the D-Backs want to see how Kelly fares in a game setting before activating him from the IL. If all goes according to plan, the right-hander could be ready to make his 2026 debut at some point during Arizona's second road trip of the season, either in New York or Philadelphia.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
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