Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly Injury: Feels fine after bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:54am

Kelly (back) threw a bullpen session Thursday and said he felt fine afterwards, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Kelly unleashed his entire arsenal during the session in which he threw close to 30 pitches. "I got a chance to speak with him directly after the bullpen, and he said he feels really good," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. The Diamondbacks have yet to determine the next steps for the right-hander, but that Kelly could return to the mound at this point in spring training bodes well for his availability for the regular season.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
43 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
77 days ago
Offseason Deep Dives: Ryne Nelson
MLB
Offseason Deep Dives: Ryne Nelson
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
80 days ago