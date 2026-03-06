Merrill Kelly Injury: Feels fine after bullpen
Kelly (back) threw a bullpen session Thursday and said he felt fine afterwards, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Kelly unleashed his entire arsenal during the session in which he threw close to 30 pitches. "I got a chance to speak with him directly after the bullpen, and he said he feels really good," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. The Diamondbacks have yet to determine the next steps for the right-hander, but that Kelly could return to the mound at this point in spring training bodes well for his availability for the regular season.
