Merrill Kelly Injury: Has chance to avoid injured list
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Kelly (back) could avoid the injured list and make a start in the second series of the season if he's able to ramp up his throwing "sooner than later," Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
It still seems more likely than not that Kelly requires a stint on the IL, as the Diamondbacks won't risk pushing the veteran hurler too hard just to get him back a handful of days sooner. However, even if the best-case scenario for Kelly's rehab doesn't come to fruition, his absence probably won't be long-term. Kelly has yet to pitch in a game this spring due to intercostal nerve irritation.
